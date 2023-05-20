(Image) ‘Six stud marks down his chest’ – Mings plows boot into Gakpo’s chest but escapes red card

Tyrone Mings can potentially count himself a very lucky man after being only shown a yellow card for a high boot challenge on Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

A challenge that had the commentators at Optus Sport remarking that the Dutchman had ‘six stud marks down his chest’ after briefly removing his shirt.

We’re not quite sure how the Aston Villa defender managed to avoid being handed his marching orders, though it certainly doesn’t help matters that the official, John Brooks, wasn’t asked to review the monitor.

You can catch a snap of the challenge below, courtesy of ESPN: