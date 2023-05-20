What Jurrien Timber talked to sporting director once linked with Liverpool about amid transfer links

Jurrien Timber kept his cards close to his chest regarding one conversation held with Ajax’s sporting director, the once Liverpool-linked Sven Mislintat.

The Manchester United and Reds-linked ace did make clear also that the Dutch outfit is keen to keep him on their services.

“I met him here at De Toekomst [Ajax’s training ground] and then we spoke briefly and one-on-one,” the reported Manchester United target told Algemeen Dagblad (via the Metro).

“He spoke longer with my agent. As far as I know, Ajax wants to keep me here.

“Other than that, it is difficult for me to say anything about it. Conversations about this will follow soon.”

The Eredivisie side’s position on the matter is certainly understandable, though they may very well have a fight on their hands given that the defender does appear to be open to the possibility of an exit this summer.

“What I look at: if I leave, is the whole picture correct? I also know how important the coach and the guys around you are,” Timber went on to add.

“I assume that next season will be better. With or without me, Ajax usually gets it back on track.

“I understand the guys who think: if a top club comes, I will go. It is also difficult to say no. Only, I don’t have that at all.

“In my case everything is still open. Quite a lot is happening in the background in terms of interest. I will soon see what the concrete options are.”

Jurrien Timber to Liverpool? An ideal fit?

John Barnes has already come out on record and backed Timber to be a ‘fantastic asset’ for Liverpool (talkSPORT).

Of greater interest, of course, will be Andy van der Meyde’s assertion that the player is likely to head to Anfield this coming summer (TEAMtalk).

Jurgen Klopp has recently come out on record and stated that we are considering bringing a new defender to the club – a deal that would make a great deal of sense given Joe Gomez and Joel Matip’s injury issues.

We shouldn’t be getting too excited just yet, of course, as the club does have bigger fish to fry first. Though perhaps it’s a deal to keep an eye out for.

