‘It feels good’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals the thinking behind his new Liverpool role

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the thinking behind the new position he’s undertaken at Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old remains as a full-back when defending but operates as a central midfielder when his side are in possession.

He has thrived since Jurgen Klopp made tactical tweak – registering one goal and six assists in his last nine outings – and he’s admitted he’s thoroughly enjoying his new role.

“We were on the training pitch when the gaffer got out the tactics sheet and showed me it,” Alexander-Arnold told The Athletic (via the Mirror). “Everything was normal defensively.

“And then with the ball, he wanted me as a second number six. The idea around it, as it was explained to me, was about improving our inside play. Controlling the centre. Getting an extra player in that area. He trusted me to be able to do what I needed to do to make it work.

“I was excited. I saw it as an opportunity. It’s a position I’d not played before. I just wanted to go out there and prove that I could do it.

“We couldn’t prep much around it if I’m being honest. With it being the day before the game, it was only a brief session. For [the 2-2 draw with] Arsenal specifically, it was a case of trying to learn it as we played it.

“It feels good, it feels natural for me. I feel like I’m able to perform there. I’m able to affect games, change games, and dictate games. I want to keep doing it. I want to help the team to keep winning games.”

We’ve gone unbeaten since our No. 66 was moved into his new role (W7, D2) and there’s plenty of reasons for us to be optimistic about the future.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the England international is moved into a traditional central midfield role next season which could mean Klopp and Co. look to sign a new right back.

Strengthening our midfield options is the main priority this summer but with the Scouser impressing in his new role, and with Curtis Jones also impressive of late, it may only be one or two new faces we see added in the engine room rather than the three that some fans were calling for earlier this term.

Trent’s passing ability is up there with the very best in Europe and having him in the number six role really does allow him to showcase his skillset.

We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to develop in the new role and let’s hope we’re competing on all four fronts again next season.

