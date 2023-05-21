(Video) Alisson sent a pointed message to John Brooks during Liverpool’s draw on Saturday

Alisson sent a pointed message to John Brooks during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The referee was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after he somehow failed to show a red card to Tyrone Mings for clearly booting Cody Gakpo in the torso shortly before half-time, the official instead deeming yellow to be punishment enough.

The Reds goalkeeper was understandably furious and, with lengthy scars visible on the Dutchman as he removed his shirt to show the damage, he imitated a kicking motion to show Brooks what the Villa defender had done.

Quite simply, the officials had a shocker over that incident yesterday, and it shouldn’t have taken the Liverpool players forcibly making their point for them to see that Mings had to be sent off for a horrific foul.

