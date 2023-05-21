Ashley Young trolls Liverpool with tweet to Gary Neville after Aston Villa’s draw at Anfield

Ashley Young took great pleasure in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, and not just because of the result for his team.

The 37-year-old came on as a substitute during the second half yesterday and was delighted at how the dropped points for the Reds also did his former club Manchester United a favour.

Jurgen Klopp’s side now trail the fourth-placed Red Devils by three points and have only one more match to play, so Erik ten Hag’s team need just a draw from their final two games to finish ahead of the Merseysiders.

Young took to Twitter on Sunday morning as he quote-tweeted a Sky Sports exchange between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discussing the race for Champions League qualification, gloating: “Nothing like a plan coming together, OOPS! @GNev2“

If Man United finish ahead of Liverpool in the final Premier League table, which now looks inevitable, they’ll have deserved it over the course of the full nine-month season.

Despite the Reds putting together a seven-game winning streak to keep Ten Hag’s side honest in the Champions League chase, they were ultimately coming from too far back to usurp the Old Trafford outfit.

We’ll still finish ahead of Aston Villa though, even if they’ve had a superb campaign under Unai Emery, so Young might be best advised to focus on performing for his own team rather than trolling opponents on social media.

You can see the Villa player’s tweet to Neville below, via @youngy18 on Twitter: