(Images) Bobby Firmino chased by adoring fans as he leaves Anfield for the last time

Bobby Firmino had a day he will never forget at Anfield, from first arriving and seeing his new mural on the way to the stadium, to scoring a dramatic equaliser and then the emotional send-off that followed.

After many of the supporters had shown him nothing but love all afternoon, the forward was reduced to tears and many hung around the stadium three hours after full-time in order to have one final glance at our No.9.

As he and his family departed the ground, several young fans could be seen running after his car, as the Brazilian showed off his customary smile and waved to all his fans – with his wife beeping in appreciation to everyone as well.

If the 31-year-old didn’t know before, he will now always understand that the love from our fans for him is something that will never go away.

You can view the images via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

The look on that young lad's face as he managed to get a final glimpse of Bobby Firmino, three hours after full-time ❤️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/ISarlPqeEV — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 21, 2023

