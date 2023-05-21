‘We won everything together’ – Firmino’s emotional message to Liverpool fans and teammates

There weren’t many dry eyes left inside Anfield when Bobby Firmino said his final farewell to the Liverpool supporters and he had some time after the match to send us all a message.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our No.9 said: “In the beginning when I arrived it was hard to adapt to the climate, the football, everything. As for every player, it’s the same.

“But thank you God, we achieved everything here, we won everything together. Without my teammates, my family, the manager, you cannot do this. I’m very proud of the history, for everything we achieved together…

READ MORE: (Video) Adorable moment Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain spots his Dad during on-field presentation

“But the last game at home with the fans, my family here, everyone, friends, I was very emotional and happy for this, to score my last goal at home. With this shirt, this big club, I’m very happy.”

The Brazilian clearly feels part of a family on Merseyside and even though his days as a player for the club are severely numbered, it doesn’t mean that the memories of what has been achieved will ever go away.

The 31-year-old is so clearly loved by everyone within the club that whenever he does return to the city in the future, he will be welcomed with hugely wide arms and a smile as dazzling as his.

To think that when we signed the forward from Hoffenheim, Philippe Coutinho was a favourite amongst our fans but now eight years later one man was given a guard of honour and emotional send-off whilst our former player has failed to find himself a real home since leaving.

There’s a way to do things and when you show our supporters loyalty, it’s repaid in the beautiful way that we all saw.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵