Liverpool interested in £331k-p/w metronome who Mourinho once dubbed ‘phenomenal’ – report

Liverpool are taking an interest in a possible summer move for Joshua Kimmich, according to reports from Spain.

Marca claimed that the Reds – along with Arsenal and Barcelona – are interested in the Bayern Munich midfielder, who’s valued at €60m (£52.1m) by the Bundesliga champions.

One potential advantage for the Premier League duo is that signing the 28-year-old would cost €20m (£17.38m) with regards to amortisation, something which isn’t feasible for the LaLiga giants.

READ MORE: Not just Ugarte: Liverpool had officials at another game in Portugal this weekend – report

READ MORE: Gary Neville can’t help but speak about Liverpool when discussing which team can stop Man City next season

If somehow Liverpool could lure Kimmich to Anfield, they’d be getting one of the most accomplished midfielders in European football.

The £331k-per-week metronome (FBref) has won seven league titles in Germany, along with the Champions League in 2020, and has lined out nearly 350 times for Bayern, with 70 of those coming in Europe’s premier club competition (Transfermarkt).

He’s previously earned glowing praise from Jose Mourinho, who told DAZN (via GOAL): “I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10. he has the qualities to be anything!… I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player.”

Despite playing as a defensive midfielder, there are few better than Kimmich when it comes to getting the ball into dangerous positions – as per FBref, he averages 10.05 progressive passes per game, putting him among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe for that metric.

His CV is almost unrivalled, but whether he’d be willing to swap Champions League football with Bayern for a Europa League campaign with Liverpool is perhaps doubtful.

Reds fans may be hoping he follows Casemiro in that regard, with the Brazilian leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United in similar circumstances last year.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions