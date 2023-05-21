‘The whole season…’ – Jurgen Klopp effectively concedes defeat for Liverpool in race for top 4

Jurgen Klopp has effectively conceded defeat in Liverpool’s chase for a top-four finish in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

That result, coupled with wins for Newcastle and Manchester United in their most recent games, now leaves the Reds three points behind both teams with only one match to play, whereas the sides in third and fourth still have two fixtures each.

It means that, barring a miracle, the Merseysiders will finish no higher than fifth, missing out on Champions League football for the first time in seven years and instead having to settle for a Europa League place.

Klopp was realistic enough to admit after yesterday’s result that top four is effectively out of reach, although he was grateful for the seven-game winning run since Easter which at least enabled Liverpool to challenge for a fourth-place finish.

As per LFC’s official website, he said: “I think the whole season is rather a season where we qualify for Europa League than for Champions League. We were for too long not good enough or ourselves.

“I think we made it pretty exciting. I didn’t think that was possible seven weeks ago, the boys did really well in that period.

“I think our people enjoyed it as well, you could see today they are not angry with us, they are looking forward to a new Premier League season and Europa League season. So do I. I know we have still a game to play.”

There’s being defiant, and then there’s being honest enough to admit the game is up after yesterday’s results. The chances of either Newcastle or Man United losing both of their remaining matches are fanciful, to put it mildly.

Klopp’s also right in saying the damage was done prior to Easter, with Liverpool’s nine defeats by that stage simply giving them too much to do in their desperation to salvage top four despite the recent winning streak.

For the first time since the German’s inaugural season in charge at Anfield, Europa League football will be our lot next term. It’s not where we want to be but it’s still a chance to win a major trophy and secure a top seeding for the 2024/25 Champions League.

A fifth-place finish (assuming Brighton don’t overtake us at the post) also makes it clear that significant summer investment will be needed if the Reds are to be back challenging for Premier League titles again. That process must start now, even with one final fixture to fulfil at the end of the current campaign.

