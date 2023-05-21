(Video) Klopp’s on-field message for match officials at Anfield despite touchline ban

Jurgen Klopp was not allowed on the sidelines during our draw with Aston Villa due to his current suspension but he still ensured that he had a chat with them on the pitch, before the game began.

The 55-year-old was clearly only not permitted to be in our dugout for the duration of the game and so he ensured that his usual pre-match routine of being on the grass with the players was completed.

READ MORE: (Video) “Not sure I’ll see again” – Oxlade-Chamberlain makes heartfelt statement after final Anfield game as a Red

It’s impossible to know from this video what was said but seeing as we conceded a penalty and had VAR checks that all found no red card on Tyrone Mings, no penalty for Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo’s goal ruled out – it didn’t seem to make much positive difference.

Whether there is a real vendetta between the German and those in charge of officiating our matches, will be very hard to prove but it’s safe to say it’s far from a healthy relationship at the moment.

You can watch the video of Klopp and the officials via @Laurenbres on Twitter:

Touchline ban doesn’t stop Klopp 😂😂😂😂 My Manager 🤤😍 pic.twitter.com/K3ZqbD8xJW — Lauren Jayne (@Laurenbres) May 20, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵