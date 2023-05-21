(Video) Liverpool fans will be absolutely baffled after seeing what Ibou Konate did to one young supporter yesterday

As James Milner was interviewed yesterday following his final game for Liverpool at Anfield one eagle-eyed fan spotted something absolutely bizarre that Ibou Konate did to a youngster who had joined him on the pitch for the lap of honour.

The Frenchman appeared to throw a ball into the face of the child and although the youngster walked away appearing to be in pain our No. 5 clearly wasn’t concerned as he burst into laughter.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes interesting Europa League admission with Liverpool’s top four hopes all but over

The child soon returned and attempted to get revenge on the former RB Leipzig by appearing to attack him in a playful manner.

We’re not exactly sure what Konate was doing as he launched the ball into the face of the child from close range but thankfully they didn’t look too hurt as a result of the incident.

Check a video of the bizarre incident below via @LFCHakpo on Twitter: