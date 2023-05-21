(Video) Liverpool fans count how long Martinez holds the ball as referee ignores obvious rule breaking

When it comes to time wasting there aren’t many better (or worse) than Emi Martinez and his Anfield antics led to a rather unusual shout from the Kop, after he had frustrated the stadium for so much of the match.

Despite the official rule being that goalkeepers can only hold the ball for six seconds, the Argentine was so obviously exceeding this limit every time he had it in his hands – our fans started counting for the referee.

READ MORE: (Image) Firmino mural spotted as Liverpool prepare emotional goodbye for fan icon

It seemed clear that the official was too scared to give the indirect free-kick that should have been awarded to us and the counting from our supporters only got louder, and louder.

Seeing as Simon Mignolet was once penalised for holding the ball for 22 seconds, we have a case to feel hard done to as the World Cup winner was regularly exceeding this time too.

You can watch the Liverpool supporters counting for the referee via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

The amount of times we were counting how long Martinez was holding the ball for yesterday and the ref still did nothing, was a joke. Swear Simon Mignolet is the only keeper who's ever been penalised for holding the ball too long 🙄 #LFC pic.twitter.com/5pAS7xcgE9 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 21, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵