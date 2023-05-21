(Video) James Milner seemed to have choice words for Martinez after Liverpool’s draw on Saturday

There almost seemed to be as much attention (if not more) on James Milner after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday as there was during the game.

The 37-year-old was making his final Anfield appearance for the Reds prior to his departure from the club this summer, and he – along with fellow out-of-contract teammates Bobby Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – were presented with parting gifts afterwards.

Before those were handed out, though, the veteran midfielder appeared to spare a few choice words for opposition goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was culpable of some blatant time-wasting throughout the afternoon.

Paul Machin of The Redmen TV tweeted footage which shows Milner approaching the Argentine, who was sat on the turf after full-time, and forcibly dragging him to his feet. The Liverpool man seemed to be exchanging some frank views with the 30-year-old, who immediately gesticulated back.

We can only speculate what may have been said between the two players, but their body language would suggest that it wasn’t the friendliest of chats, especially considering the manner in which the 2022 World Cup winner had indulged in delay tactics during the game.

You can see the footage of Milner and Martinez below, via @ThePaulMachin on Twitter: