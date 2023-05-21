(Video) Milner’s quick thinking in move for Firmino’s equaliser may have gone under the radar

Bobby Firmino marked his final Anfield appearance for Liverpool on Saturday with a late equaliser in the Reds’ 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, and the move for that goal began with some quick thinking from another player who bade farewell yesterday.

LFC’s official Twitter channel shared ‘every angle’ footage of the Brazilian’s 110th striker for the club, and one clip shows the ingenuity of James Milner a few seconds before the ball was dispatched past Emiliano Martinez.

With the clock showing 89 minutes as the home side won a free kick, the Villans’ defence retreated as they sought to hold on for a first away win over Jurgen Klopp’s side since September 2014.

That didn’t go unnoticed by the veteran Liverpool midfielder, who quickly played a short ball to Kostas Tsimikas. The Greece defender returned it to the 37-year-old and, via Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah, the passage of play ended with Firmino finding the net to rescue a point for the Reds.

While the Brazilian rightly got plenty of acclaim for his goal on a highly emotional day for him and the Anfield faithful, Milner also deserves applause for his under-the-radar sharpness with the quickly-taken free kick in the lead-up to the equaliser.

It’s qualities like that which’ll make him sorely missed on Merseyside when he departs in the summer.

You can see the quick thinking from Milner below (at 1:15), via @LFC on Twitter: