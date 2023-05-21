(Video) Adorable footage of Mo Salah and his daughter having a hair pulling fight during Anfield lap of honour

Liverpool supporters will love the adorable footage of Mo Salah and his daughter enjoying a playful hair pulling fight on the Anfield pitch following yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

With it being the final home game of the season the Liverpool squad and their families made their way onto the pitch after the game to complete the usual lap of honour.

The Egyptian King was joined by his wife and his two daughters and it was the younger of his two children that he shared the adorable moment with.

It was our No. 11 that started the antics and his daughter swiftly got revenge on Mo!

Check the hilarious footage below via @NaiiLFC on Twitter:

Salah and his daughter Kayan were having a hair pulling fight.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l9FMjF8ZUE — Nuna (@NaiiLFC) May 21, 2023

