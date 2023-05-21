20 y/o for whom ‘finishing is fun’ names Liverpool among three clubs in Premier League ‘dream’

Gift Orban has revealed that playing in the Premier League is the ‘ultimate dream’ of his career and namechecked Liverpool among three English top-flight clubs he’s seemingly aspiring to represent.

The Gent striker has caught the eye this season with 20 goals in as many games for the Belgian club since his January move from Stabaek in Norway, scoring five times in their run to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals (Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old gave an interview to Sporza in which he reflected on his past and present while also speaking about his hopes for the future.

Regarding the latter, Orban stated: “My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City. Only Arsenal I don’t like – it’s like they don’t want to win titles. I want to go somewhere where they do.”

There haven’t been any great rumours linking the Nigerian with a move to Anfield just yet, but it’s hard to imagine that Jurgen Klopp and the Reds’ recruitment team won’t be aware of the striker’s incredible scoring return in Belgium.

He’s already scored three hat-tricks in just four months at Gent (Transfermarkt), with his 205-second treble against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League the fastest of all time in European club competitions (UEFA).

His manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck gushed of the 20-year-old: “If you let him start the season, he is a guarantee of 20, 25 goals across all competitions. Finishing is fun for him. Right, left, he doesn’t care.” (Voetbal Nieuws).

A move to Liverpool for Orban doesn’t seem likely this summer, with other positions on the pitch set to take priority in the transfer market.

However, if he continues to excel with Gent and remains attainable for the Reds further down the line, Klopp and FSG might well attempt to provide him with his ‘dream’ move to the Premier League.

