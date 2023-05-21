(Video) “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every single minute” – Oxlade-Chamberlain says goodbye to Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to depart Liverpool after the season’s conclusion and both he and our supporters were given a chance to say goodbye to each other, on an emotional day at Anfield.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our No.15 said: “I think journey is the right way to put it. It has been a journey but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every single minute of it.

“Of course there’s been some tough times but there’s been some absolutely amazing memories and amazing times. It’s a bit surreal at the minute and it’s not quite sunk in just yet. It’s a nice way to finish things, for sure. The fans are amazing as always and, for sure, I’ll miss that”.

There will be a day soon when the 29-year-old realises that he won’t wear the red shirt again and that will be a strange feeling, especially after spending six years on Merseyside and winning every trophy in the game.

To have the chance to leave a club of our magnitude with such a special send off is a barometer of doing a lot of things right and so we can all only wish a talented player all the very best for the future.

