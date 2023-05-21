(Video) “Not sure I’ll see again” – Oxlade-Chamberlain makes heartfelt statement after final Anfield game as a Red

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was unfortunate to have shared a leaving party with three other men and so his goodbye has been somewhat diluted but he had a very clear message to the Liverpool supporters.

Speaking with LFC TV, our No.15 said: “They’re the best fans I’ve ever played for, I’ve ever seen. The support that they show, home and away, no matter the situation – it’s been amazing.

“I’m lucky enough to have see and to be here in a time when we were really successful and to see them so excited at some moments and it’s a level of support I haven’t seen before and I’m not sure I’ll see again. It’s been an absolute honour to play for them and something I’ll definitely miss!”.

It’s lovely to hear from the 29-year-old and it’s clear that he’s thoroughly enjoyed his relationship with our fanatic supporters, in his past six seasons on Merseyside.

The former Arsenal man perhaps hasn’t left the club with the personal legacy he would have hoped for but in terms of memories and silverware – it’s hard to argue that his career in red has been anything but a huge success.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comments about the Liverpool fans courtesy of LFC TV (via @FirminoFarewela on Twitter):

