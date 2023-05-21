(Video) Adorable moment Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain spots his Dad during on-field presentation

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of four departing players at Anfield on an emotional afternoon for everyone but one moment in particular will certainly pull on everyone’s heartstrings.

As our No.15 walked onto the pitch to a huge applause, it was clear that he had entrusted Andy Robertson with looking after his son, Axel.

However, as the 29-year-old walked past his son, the pair spotted each other and both of their faces lit up in a moment that will surely be forever remembered by the family.

It was a fitting send off for a fine servant under Jurgen Klopp and a player with a medal collection enviable for most of the world’s best players.

You can watch the moment between the Oxlade-Chamberlains and Robertson courtesy of LFC TV (via @sirlewisamilton on Twitter):

