Pundit claims outgoing Liverpool star ‘is going to be a massive loss’ following Anfield farewell

Dion Dublin has claimed that James Milner ‘is going to be a massive loss’ for Liverpool when he leaves the club this summer.

The 37-year-old will leave Anfield when his current deal expires and it’s been reported that the former England international will be plying his trade at Brighton next season.

Our No. 7, who will join Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Firmino in leaving the club, will of course be a huge miss not just because he’s a quality player but also because of the leadership and experience he brings to the squad.

“The players you have mentioned have contributed massively,” Dublin told BBC Sport (via HITC). “Especially James Milner. I think his career in general has been outstanding.

“He has been that model pro that has kept the dressing room how it needs to be along with Hendo (Henderson) as well, and big characters in there. I think James Milner is going to be a massive loss. You would want him on your side.”

It was an emotional day at Anfield yesterday as we bid farewell to the quartet but many agree that it’s the right decision to not offer new contracts to the players.

A big summer lies ahead for the club as we look to strengthen our squad and compete on all four fronts again next term.

Midfield is the main area of concern at present with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch have all been linked with moves to Merseyside in recent weeks.

Milner has made 331 appearances for the club and has won every major trophy during his time at L4 – we wish him all the best for the future!

