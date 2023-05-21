(Video) Pundits bemused as Gakpo’s goal ruled out for offside; even Peter Walton thought it would stand

Cody Gakpo scored what would have been a vital equaliser against Aston Villa but the lengthy delay for an offside to be checked by the officials led to the goal not standing and it’s safe to say that nobody really understand why it was disallowed.

Inside the BT Sport Score studio before the goal was chalked off, Peter Walton was confidently stating that it was about to stand even with the VAR check being completed.

However, when the goal was taken away eventually from us, the faces of Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage explained the feelings of everyone and they couldn’t believe it had been overruled.

By the letter of the law, the right decision was made but only if you think Ezri Konsa didn’t deliberately play the ball and it seems impossible to think that the defender in that area of the pitch wouldn’t be trying anything to stop a cross entering the box.

You can watch the mass confusion within the studio via @btsportscore on Twitter:

Liverpool's ruled out goal by VAR has left the team scratching their heads 🤨#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/PHptRwqoDO — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) May 20, 2023

