(Video) Mo Salah’s daughter receives heart-warming reception as she scores goal in front of The Kop

Mo Salah’s daughter lived every Liverpool fans’ dream yesterday by scoring a goal at the Kop end.

The Egyptian King, who provided a sublime assist for Bobby Firmino during yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, was joined by his wife and two young daughters on the pitch after the full-time whistle as the players completed their traditional lap of honour.

The 30-year-old’s daughter, Makka, also scored at Anfield back in 2019 (Sport Bible) and she was keen to make the most of her opportunity to do so once again.

She ran towards the goal before readying herself and poking it into the back of the net as the Anfield crowd celebrated as they have done so many times down the years for her father.

We may one day see the youngster wearing the famous red shirt for real and it was great to see the players and their families out on the pitch together.

Check Makka’s goal below via @lfc___3 on Twitter:

Makka getting her annual kop goal 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LVY8dyt0Ke — ✩ (@lfc___3) May 20, 2023

