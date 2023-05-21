(Video) ‘Yes lad!’ – Kostas Tsimikas’ Scouse accent impression will have Liverpool fans howling

Kostas Tsimikas is a huge favourite at Anfield, not just because he’s a quality back up for Andy Robertson but also because he seems like a great person to be around and have in the squad.

The Greek international’s latest antics will have Liverpool fans chuckling as he attempted an impression of the Scouse accent when arriving at Anfield prior to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The former Olympiakos man could be heard saying ‘yes lad’ in a hilarious high-pitched tone before making his way towards the dressing room.

He appears to be one of the jokers in Jurgen Klopp’s squad!

Check the video below via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter: