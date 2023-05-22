£500k-p/w Liverpool truth pointed out as FSG to release ‘significant funds’ – James Pearce

Liverpool will sorely miss Champions League football next term for a number of reasons, not least of all the welcome cash injection.

It’s worth pointing out that the Reds’ fate isn’t quite sealed just yet, though with both Manchester United and Newcastle sitting three points ahead with a game in hand it hardly paints the most optimistic of pictures for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

James Pearce at The Athletic has nonetheless reinforced the messaging down from the top that ‘significant funds’ will be released to aid the manager in a bid to return his beleaguered outfit back to the peak of the mountain.

One last parting gift from exiting Liverpool quartet ahead of summer window

Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all be greatly missed to differing degrees.

Their departures will aid our recruitment team’s task of replenishing the squad, however, with ‘in excess of £500,000 a week’ freed up on the wage bill.

Theoretically, it should mean that we’re in enough of a comfortable position to land key targets across an array of departments if need be, with the midfield sure to take up the bulk of our decision-makers’ attentions.

The only question that remains is whether the Liverpool project remains attractive enough to secure the kind of signings required to improve our fortunes domestically and abroad next term.

The answer is clear for Virgil van Dijk (The Athletic): “If I’m a player on the rise and I have options to go to the next step and Liverpool is knocking on my door, then I would be very, very interested.”

