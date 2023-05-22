(Images) Anfield hosts farewell meal for Firmino as family and friends celebrate his Liverpool career

Much has been made of Bobby Firmino’s final game at Anfield but the celebrations didn’t stop on Saturday afternoon, with a special evening being hosted in his honour the following night.

Thanks to social media posts from Alisson Becker’s wife Natalia, we can see the menu that was provided, as well as the main man taking to the stage to speak to everyone in attendance.

READ MORE: (Video) Tsimikas can’t hold back the tears as he bids farewell to four teammates

The Brazilian also took to his social media accounts to share images with the trophies he won during his time on Merseyside and it looks to have been a terrific send-off.

From the mural, to his final goal, the send-off and then the evening, although we didn’t beat Aston Villa, it’s been a near perfect weekend for the 31-year-old and something he’ll never forget.

You can view the images from the evening via Natalia Becker and Firmino’s Instagram accounts:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵