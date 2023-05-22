Arsenal could now leave Liverpool transfer plan in tatters as Arteta eyes triple PL swoop – report

Liverpool have some serious competition on their hands for Mason Mount’s signature this summer, with Arsenal understood to be keen on the Englishman also.

David Ornstein broke the news in question as the Gunners gear up for a midfield overhaul themselves that will see them go big for Declan Rice and, potentially, Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

“Arteta has publicly admitted Arsenal must “absolutely nail” their summer recruitment as they look to build on this season’s progress and prepare for the return of Champions League football,” the reliable reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“Bolstering midfield is a priority and the north London side’s main target remains West Ham United captain Declan Rice, whose contract has a year left to run plus an option to extend by 12 months.

“They also want to add creativity in a more advanced position and that has fuelled the pursuit of Mason Mount — although there is strong competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, while Chelsea will make a final push to extend his terms, which are scheduled to expire in 2024.

“Arsenal are determined to sign the England internationals (both 24) and may require an additional player in that department if Granit Xhaka exits, with Bayer Leverkusen in talks to recruit the Swiss.”

The Merseysiders’ plans look set to be actioned in the near future, however, with Jorg Schmadtke due to put pen to paper on his contracts at the club in the coming days.

Liverpool have laid down the groundwork but Arsenal have an advantage

The availability of Champions League football at the Emirates next term – something we can’t promise on our end – is sure to have not escaped the notice of Mount.

That being said, given the midfielder’s close ties to the Blues, having featured for the club since his days at the Academy, one might reasonably predict a certain reluctance on his part to trade Stamford Bridge for a city rival.

A switch to Liverpool, by contrast, would be disappointing but far more palatable for Chelsea’s fanbase and, most likely, the England international’s conscience.

Only time will tell whether Mount’s head or heart wins that debate.

