Journalist explains why he thinks Liverpool could potentially snap up 24 y/o for ‘a bargain fee’

Liverpool could potentially snap up Mason Mount from Chelsea for ‘a bargain fee’, according to Ben Jacobs.

The CBS Sports reporter was speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the 24-year-old’s future, amid ongoing links of a possible move to Anfield amid the Blues’ struggles in the Premier League this season.

The England international has just 13 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, with Football Insider claiming that the west Londoners could offload him in the summer if he doesn’t agree to sign a new deal, amid reports that he wants a pay increase to put him on a par with the club’s top earners.

Jacobs believes the impasse could play into Liverpool’s hands, particularly with so little time remaining on Mount’s current contract.

The reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s the Klopp factor as well and despite the fact that Liverpool have had, to date anyway, a more disappointing season than they’d have hoped for, the project is still clear.

“Because Klopp is there and a range of other Liverpool players even after this revamp will remain and it’s sort of obvious where Mount fits in, whereas perhaps at Chelsea it’s been less so.

“But again the Mauricio Pochettino factor and the fact that Chelsea will still formally talk to Mount, means that nothing is final at this point. Liverpool see a window of opportunity there to potentially get Mount at a bargain fee, because of the contract winding down.”

Despite the player being yet to agree new terms at Stamford Bridge, it’s by no means certain that the Reds will swoop in for him if the impasse continues.

According to David Ornstein for The Athletic, Arsenal are understood to be keen on the 24-year-old and, unlike Liverpool (barring a miracle this week), they’d be able to offer him Champions League football for next season.

Klopp may well be hoping that the stability he’s brought at Anfield – in stark contrast to the managerial merry-go-round at Chelsea – could be a factor in enticing Mount to Merseyside.

Also, the Reds will at least be in Europe next season, unlike the west Londoners, who can finish no higher than 11th in the Premier League this term.

There were previous reports that the Blues would demand £70m to sell the midfielder this summer (The Athletic), but like Jacobs has said, the ongoing contract stand-off could possibly force them into accepting a lower amount if he nears the end of his deal with no clarity on his future at Stamford Bridge.

