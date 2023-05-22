(Video) Dalglish hilariously mocks Klopp’s hamstring injury in Anfield tunnel reunion

Sir Kenny Dalglish was invited onto the pitch as the club presented gifts to the four departing players at our final home game of the season but he had some time for a quick joke first.

Captured inside the tunnel, our former manager could be seen holding his hamstring and pretending to walk with a limp towards Jurgen Klopp – before the pair shared a huge laugh.

The legendary Scot could then be heard saying: “You okay? Back to fitness yet?” and it was a real insight to the positive relationship the pair must have.

This brief glimpse shows how important former greats can be in ensuring that the traditions of the club carry on, years after they depart the dressing room.

You can watch Dalglish mocking Klopp (from 10:28) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

