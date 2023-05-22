‘Mesmerising’ £30k-p/w Premier League dynamo responds to Liverpool transfer rumours

Eberechi Eze has batted off rumours linking him with Liverpool and other clubs in England and Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been in tremendous form of late, with six goals and an assists in his last eight matches (Transfermarkt); and according to the Evening Standard, he’s attracting interest from big-name suitors such as the Reds, along with Newcastle, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the 24-year-old has insisted that his only focus is on the Eagles, downplaying speculation over a possible exit from Selhurst Park.

As per Evening Standard, Eze said of the rumours about his future: “I’m not really too bothered about that. I’m just focusing on the present. I want to continue enjoying it and contributing to the team as much as I can. I’m improving every game.”

READ MORE: ‘He needs a big pre-season’ – Columnist unfavourably compares Liverpool player to ex-EPL flop

READ MORE: ‘A lot is happening…’ – Liverpool target confirms transfer interest amid talks with club director

Palace’s springtime revival under former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson has been heavily influenced by the ex-QPR midfielder, who had netted just four league goals under Patrick Vieira this season before the Frenchman’s dismissal in March (Transfermarkt).

Aside from his goalscoring exploits, the Londoner is also a hugely exciting player to watch in terms of his dribbling ability, averaging 2.43 successful take-ons per game over the past 12 months to place him among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for that metric (FBref).

At 24 years of age and with 84 Premier League appearances to his name (Transfermarkt), Eze is already accustomed to operating at an elite level while also coming into what should be the prime of his career.

The impetus that he could offer from the middle of the park would make him a ‘mesmerising’ player for Liverpool to consider – using the words of teammate Joel Ward (cpfc.co.uk) – even if publicly he insists his full focus is on the Eagles.

Other midfielders have featured much more abundantly in Anfield transfer speculation, but the £30,000-per-week Palace dynamo (FBref) might be worth keeping an eye on for the powerbrokers on Merseyside.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions