(Video) Firmino’s final Anfield tunnel walk will have Liverpool fans in floods of tears

Bobby Firmino’s Anfield exit was as emotional as we all expected it would be but with each video that is released, it seems to get more real that we’ll never see the Brazilian in a red shirt again.

Thanks to the club’s social media channels, the moment that he was invited onto the pitch to receive gifts from the club was captured but from inside the tunnel.

The sight of our No.9 patiently awaiting his special moment and then touching the ‘This is Anfield’ sign for the final time – is a real tearjerker.

As sound of his song can be heard ringing out, it’s a truly beautiful moment and encapsulates the love from our supporters to the 31-year-old and his respect for the club.

You can watch Firmino’s final Anfield tunnel walk via @LFC on Twitter:

