£156k-p/w dynamo will ask for Liverpool move; he backs himself to impress Klopp – report

One Liverpool transfer target will ask his current club to sanction a move to Anfield and is backing himself to make a big impression on Jurgen Klopp, according to reports from Spain.

Ryan Gravenberch has been strongly linked with the Reds in recent weeks, with Dutch publication De Telegraaf reporting in April that the Bayern Munich midfielder’s representatives met with a delegation from Merseyside.

Fichajes have now reported that the 21-year-old ‘will request to be transferred’ to the Premier League giants due to a lack of game-time in Bavaria, believing that he ‘can play a key role’ in the middle of the park for LFC.

Dean Jones predicted in a piece with GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that the £156k-per-week Dutchman (FBref) could ask to leave the Allianz Arena if he didn’t receive reassurances over his minutes on the pitch, and the journalist’s words now seem prophetic, if this latest report is to be believed.

Even with Thomas Tuchel replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern head coach two months ago, Gravenberch has struggled to break into the first XI, making just two Bundesliga starts all season and often having to rely on substitute appearances (Transfermarkt).

It’s difficult to judge how much of an impact he could make at Anfield given his sporadic game-time in Germany, but the Netherlands international showed with Ajax that he’s very capable of performing on the biggest stage.

He achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.03 in the Champions League last season and 7.39 in the campaign prior when he was a regular starter for the Amsterdam club. That level of performance would suggest he could make a telling impact in Liverpool’s midfield if given ample opportunity to do so.

Also, with Klopp’s options in that area of the pitch diminished amid several high-profile summer departures, there’d likely be scope for Gravenberch to feature far more prominently at Anfield than he has in Munich.

