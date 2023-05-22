(Video) Henderson instigates ‘Si Senor’ chant among Liverpool players at Firmino farewell meal

In yet another illustration of how much Bobby Firmino is loved by his Liverpool teammates and how much he’ll be missed when he leaves in the summer, Jordan Henderson led a squad rendition of the iconic ‘Si Senor’ chant at a farewell meal for the 31-year-old.

The tributes have been pouring in for the Brazilian ever since his final Anfield appearance on Saturday, which he marked with a late equaliser against Aston Villa, and a special evening was hosted in his honour the following night.

Along with the Reds players taking a photo with the number nine and all the trophies he won during his eight years on Merseyside, they made a presentation to him at the event.

In footage shared by journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, Henderson took the microphone and insitgated a rendition of ‘Si Senor’, with his invitation for those present to join in immediately taken up by the audience and the Liverpool squad.

As seen by the reception from supporters at Anfield on Saturday, along with those who took the time to paint a giant mural of him in the city, Firmino has been one of the most popular players ever to wear the famous red shirt.

He’ll be sorely missed by Reds fans, and indeed his teammates, once he departs in the summer.

You can catch the clip of Henderson leading the chant for Bobby below, via @Plettigoal on Twitter: