(Video) Curtis Jones has Naby Keita message for Liverpool fans on final Anfield appearance

Naby Keita was given a warm reception on his final appearance at Anfield but it’s fair to say that he probably had the most reserved response of the departing quartet.

During his lap of honour though, Curits Jones had a message that he wanted to share with any supporters who would witness his thoughts on our No.8.

The Scouser said: “Baller – what a player! Trust me, what a player!” about the Guinean midfielder.

It’s fair to say that the former RB Leipzig man hasn’t had the career in a red shirt we had all hoped for but it seems clear that at least one of his teammates appreciated his talents.

You can watch the interaction between Jones and Keita (from 13:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

