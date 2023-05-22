Summer window: Reliable journo drops big news he’s heard from Liverpool

Liverpool are gearing up for a summer of major change with four stars set to depart and several incomings expected to rejuvenate the squad.

The Merseysiders will be aided in that task by respected sports director Jorg Schmadtke, though only for the upcoming window, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft’s latest tweet.

As they say…"you heard it hear first"…. Schmadtke just for one window ….

Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a big admirer of his compatriot who is credited with playing a transformative role at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

A worrying sign for Liverpool?

The ongoing search for a long-term successor ahead of Julian Ward’s impending departure (announced less than a year after succeeding Michael Edwards) will understandably invite some concern.

Even despite the manager’s admiration, we certainly have to question what the next step is and whether Schmadtke will be considered a more viable long-term option on the basis of his work in the summer.

The possibility remains that the 59-year-old simply won’t be a part of our operations off the pitch, of course, regardless of how well-received our signings are.

We can draw comfort from the fact that the dynamic, push and pull relationship shared between Klopp and Edwards previously could very well be revitalised given the former Wolfsburg employee’s reputation for being a no-nonsense operator.

That being said, some clarity over the club’s intentions with filling one of the more important vacancies at the club is required – especially at a time when we’re looking to rebuild a key department.

