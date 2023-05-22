Klopp a big fan of what Liverpool have just done ahead of summer window opening – The Athletic

Jorg Schmadtke looks set to take over the reins from Julian Ward as Liverpool Football Club’s sporting director.

The Englishman will have spent just the solitary year in the role in a decision that rocked the foundations of the outfit at the time of his exit announcement. He’ll take with him director of research Ian Graham and loans manager David Woodfine.

The good news, however, is that Jurgen Klopp’s a big fan of the appointment of the former Wolfsburg employee, as David Ornstein reported for The Athletic.

“If it happens, it would not be a Jurgen Klopp signing because we are both German or both know each other,” the German previously spoke about the prospective appointment. “Jorg Schmadtke I have known a long, long time. He knows me probably not as long as I know him because he was a much better player.”

Klopp shouldn’t expect an easy ride from Schmadtke

It’s very clear from Klopp’s prior comments that there’s a lot of respect for Schmadtke as both an individual and professional.

That being said, he should be ready to hear the word ‘no’ from Liverpool’s next sporting director (assuming contracts go through as planned), with his compatriot not one to avoid making his point felt.

It’s a situation that ultimately suits us perfectly, with the club functioning at its absolute peak during Michael Edwards’ stewardship of our transfer activity, often butting heads with the ex-Borussia Dortmund tactician when he felt the most appropriate route wasn’t being favoured.

There’s not a doubt in our mind that Klopp’s been responsible for making a multitude of terrific decisions with us, though, as far as we’re concerned, an echo chamber simply doesn’t get the best out of the 55-year-old.

