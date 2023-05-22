‘Close to full agreement’: Liverpool inches away from first signing as Fabrizio Romano swats transfer fear

Manchester City are understood to not be in the running to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Italian transfer specialist dropped the update in question on Twitter following a host of reports asserting the contrary.

Manchester City are not in the race for Alexis Mac Allister at this stage. No talks or concrete contacts. 🇦🇷 #MCFC Liverpool are close to full agreement on personal terms with the player, waiting on final details. 🔴 #LFC ℹ️ There’s fixed amount/clause into his #BHAFC contract. pic.twitter.com/r8Ry98mUrU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2023

Liverpool, however, do appear to be nearing the completion of a deal that would take the Argentine World Cup-winner away from the Amex Stadium – allegedly for under £70m if one report from the midfielder’s home country is to be believed.

READ MORE: Arsenal could now leave Liverpool transfer plan in tatters as Arteta eyes triple PL swoop – report

READ MORE: ‘Sign the contract’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms first major Liverpool signing; could shape entire summer window

Manchester City will be looking for midfielders this summer

Some conflict with European outfits, particularly those close to home, shouldn’t be a surprise for Liverpool given how midfielders are in such high demand ahead of the summer window.

Indeed, we were said to be embroiled in a three-horse race with the Sky Blues and Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham’s signature prior to a surprise u-turn from the club on financial grounds.

To lose another option ahead of a highly-anticipated revamp of the department would represent a huge blow to our chances of keeping our hiatus away from Champions League football down to just one year.

There’ll be a nervous wait for fans until the player is officially leaning against a wall in the AXA training centre, though this one looks as close to certain as one might hope of a potential transfer if we’re to take Romano’s claim as gospel.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions