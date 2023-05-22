(Video) Number-crunching Liverpool fan slams ‘nonsense’ eulogising of current Man City side

One Liverpool fan has labelled the hype surrounding this season’s title-winning Manchester City team as ‘nonsense’ and ‘ridiculous’.

Pep Guardiola’s side won a third successive Premier League crown – and their fifth in six years – at the weekend, and they could also add the FA Cup and Champions League over the next three weeks, matching the treble won by local rivals United in 1999.

Paul Merson has said that doing so would eclipse the feats of Alex Ferguson’s team 24 years ago, while Jamie Redknapp described the Spaniard as the greatest manager in history following their latest title triumph (Sky Sports).

However, one Liverpool fan named Ryan took to the airwaves to dismiss the eulogising over the current Man City crop, highlighting their inferior points total in comparison to previous triumphs, most notably their 100-point campaign in 2017/18.

He told talkSPORT: “It’s not even the greatest City side of the last five years. This nonsense that everyone is going on about is ridiculous.

“If you look at the amount of points that City can get if they win their last two games, it’s 94. They’ve won the league multiple times with more points when pushed by Liverpool specifically.

“If you look at Arsenal, the most they can get is 84 points. That is not a title challenge for a 38-game season. I think 84 points would’ve actually won you the league in the year Leicester won it.”

When asked if the Premier League has become more competitive with other teams ‘getting better’, Ryan responded: “No, because City and Liverpool have proved that if you want to win the title, I think it’s six or seven out of the last nine years you needed 90+ points, and Arsenal were some way short of that.”

Such are the standards City have set that not even 92 points last season, or 97 in 2018/19, were enough for the Reds to pip them to the title in either year, with those two campaigns being the closest that Guardiola’s side were pushed in any of their triumphant campaigns.

The spectre of the numerous Premier League charges for allegedly breaching financial regulations hangs over the Manchester club, but unless the issue is tackled head-on by the relevant authorities, it seems likely that they’ll continue to set the pace in England.

Maybe it needs a resurgence from Liverpool to truly push them for the title again!

You can catch the verdict from Reds supporter Ryan below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: