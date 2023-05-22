(Image) Liverpool squad pose with every trophy won by Firmino in front of the Kop

With four significant Liverpool players leaving the club in the same summer, there was always going to be an emotional send-off from the club and the latest image shows how far the celebrations have gone.

The picture shows the entire squad posing in front of the Kop and with all the trophies that have been won by the departing lads and it’s certainly a special tribute.

READ MORE: ‘I’m still trying’ – Milner makes hilarious Firmino comment in touching tribute to the Brazilian

In terms of a keepsake alongside your teammates, there aren’t many better images that could be taken, something that is a poignant reminder of what has been achieved in the past eight years.

The aim now for the lads who will be at Anfield next season is that when they leave the club, they can receive a similar send-off but with even more silverware in front of them.

You can view the image of Firmino and the Liverpool squad via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

