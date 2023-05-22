‘Mac Allister’s plan is…’ – Romano hints at Liverpool timeframe to finalise move for 24 y/o

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool could soon complete the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, who he says is planning to depart Brighton early in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been hotly linked with a move to Anfield during the off-season, with TyC Sports even reporting that an ‘agreement is already complete’ between player and club.

Perhaps that report is a tad presumptuous, but the reliable Italian journalist believes it mightn’t be much longer before the proposed move becomes official.

In his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote: “Liverpool want to resolve final details of Alexis Mac Allister deal as soon as possible to avoid competition; full agreement on personal terms is really close.

“Mac Allister’s plan is to leave Brighton early in the window, and the move could be done and sealed in June.”

READ MORE: ‘Mesmerising’ £30k-p/w Premier League dynamo responds to Liverpool transfer rumours

READ MORE: ‘He needs a big pre-season’ – Columnist unfavourably compares Liverpool player to ex-EPL flop

With each report that comes out regarding the Argentina midfielder and Liverpool in recent days, it feels increasingly as if he could become the Reds’ first major signing of the summer transfer window.

As per Dean Jones for GIVEMESPORT, Brighton appear to have conceded that the 24-year-old will depart and are seemingly already working on sourcing his replacement.

Even with the Seagulls looking well-placed to join the Anfield club in next season’s Europa League, Mac Allister seems to be set on coming to Merseyside, and he could be a tremendous acquisition to kickstart the Jorg Schmadtke era.

Romano tweeted that the German is due in England over the next few days to sign the contract to become Liverpool’s sporting director, taking over the reins from Julian Ward.

With that crucial off-field role potentially being filled, and the Argentine looking ever-likelier to be the first signing of the 59-year-old’s reign, the Reds might just be getting their summer business off to an ideal start.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions