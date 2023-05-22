‘I’m still trying’ – Milner makes hilarious Firmino comment in touching tribute to the Brazilian

James Milner was unfortunate to share a leaving party with Bobby Firmino as there weren’t many other players at the club who were more highly thought of than our No.7 and he deserved all the fanfare possible for his eight years of service.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com though, our vice captain spoke about the departing Brazilian: ‘He’s such a calm guy, always smiling. I’m still trying to work out, after this long, if he’s just smiling and nodding because he doesn’t understand me!

‘Sometimes I try Spanish, sometimes I try English. But the language he does talk is football obviously.

READ MORE: (Video) Dalglish hilariously mocks Klopp’s hamstring injury in Anfield tunnel reunion

‘What a player, wow. He’s got everything – touch, dropping off, can change games on his own, pressing, selflessness, passing, ridiculous celebrations, look-away finishes.

‘You name it, he’s got it. Great guy but the stuff he does for the team, it’s been amazing to play with him’.

To hear that, despite both being signed for the club by Brendan Rodgers and in the same summer, there’s still a language barrier in place between the pair after nearly a decade together – is quite humorous.

Only because you can picture the 37-year-old trying his best to speak with his teammate but it’s obviously not been a personal bond that’s been able to flourish.

What is evident though is the huge professional respect, with the Leeds-born veteran clearly admiring what our No.9 does on the football pitch and that is the main reason they’re both at the club!

There isn’t much said about the reign of our former Northern Irish boss but when it comes to signing these two stalwarts of the club, we should all be forever grateful.

This isn’t to take away from what both men have done for themselves, and of course the hugely influential role of Jurgen Klopp, but is perhaps important to note as we reflect on two fantastic players.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵