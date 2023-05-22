David Ornstein: New sporting director in place but Liverpool make bigger transfer statement

Liverpool know they have much in the way of work to do this summer to make up for one of the most lacklustre seasons of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Fortunately, it seems the case that the work has been undertaken early by the Merseysiders, with David Ornstein reporting that incoming sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is set to link up with the club having already ‘done the majority of the groundwork’.

“Liverpool have already done the majority of the groundwork ahead of the window opening but having a new sporting director in place is seen as an ideal solution ahead of such a crucial summer,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

“Schmadtke, 59, is likely to agree an initial short-term deal to replace Julian Ward, who is leaving at the end of the season. There will be an option to extend his stay if the role goes well or Liverpool may decide to explore other options.

“Head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter would work closely with the former goalkeeper, who is available to start work immediately after announcing his “retirement” from Wolfsburg in January.”

The Reds are understood to be closing in on the transfer of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, whilst the likes of Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes (among other names) are admired.

David Ornstein update proves Liverpool fans have little to fear

Barring late swoops from Champions League-playing rivals and European monoliths Real Madrid, it seems we’re well on track to embark on a successful and transformative summer window.

That’s a perhaps unjustifiably positive stance given that we’ve yet to confirm a first player transfer ahead of the summer window opening (though the expectation is that matters will speed up significantly beyond a final league clash with Southampton).

With Mac Allister in the pipeline and the club ready with a long list of potential targets – not to mention both manager and players confident that we remain an attractive place to play football – we can’t help but feel confident about our upcoming business.

That’s not to suggest there won’t be bumps along the way, with the likes of Arsenal now thought to be sniffing around wantaway man Mason Mount, though we’d be hugely surprised to see the side fail to address key needs in the squad after such a remarkable downturn in form from the dizzying heights of the 2021/22 campaign.

