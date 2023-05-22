‘He’s just infectious’ – Liverpool player’s ex-teammate lauds him as ‘a prime example’ for others

One Liverpool player’s former teammate has hailed him as an ‘infectious’ character who sets ‘a prime example’ for younger footballers to follow.

Paul Robinson was speaking about James Milner, with whom he played at Leeds when the midfielder was embarking on his professional career.

The 37-year-old played his final game at Anfield for the Reds last weekend, being given a rapturous send-off by the home supporters afterwards, and he also earned a glowing appraisal from someone who knows him well.

The former England goalkeeper told BBC Sport in relation to the Liverpool ace [via HITC]: “You could see the character that he was from very, very young. His dedication to his craft. His dedication to his profession was always there.

“Listen, he’s not the most naturally gifted footballer, or the most talented and skilful footballer you will ever see. But the way he has worked on his game. You want him as part of your set-up as a manager or if you are a coach. He’s just infectious around the place.

“Milner is a prime example of how to make the very, very best of what you have been given. His work has been unbelievable.”

READ MORE: £156k-p/w dynamo will ask for Liverpool move; he backs himself to impress Klopp – report

READ MORE: (Video) Number-crunching Liverpool fan slams ‘nonsense’ eulogising of current Man City side

It was 20 years ago that Robinson and Milner were together at Leeds, when the latter was just a teenager, so for his professionalism to shine through so emphatically at such a young age is a real testament to the player he’s been throughout his career.

It’s well known among Liverpool supporters that the 37-year-old annually laid claim to being the squad’s best performer in the dreaded lactate test in pre-season, with many of his teammates astonished at the veteran’s incredible fitness (GIVEMESPORT).

It’s a sign of how much Jurgen Klopp continued to trust in him that the midfielder has played in 42 matches this term despite being in the twilight of his career, even if only 11 of those came as starts (Transfermarkt).

As Robinson says, there may be other footballers who’ve been blessed with greater natural talents than Milner, but very few players have applied themselves with such dedication – and won so many of the biggest prizes in club football – as the exit-bound Anfield favourite.

He can indeed be held up as a role model for those he’s leaving behind at Liverpool to try and emulate in terms of the professionalism he’s so consistently exercised.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions