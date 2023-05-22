‘Sign the contract’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms first major Liverpool signing; could shape entire summer window

Jorg Schmadtke is now set to take over the reins from outgoing sporting director Julian Ward at Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon following months of negotiation with the former Wolfsburg man.

Jörg Schmadtke will be in England in the next days in order to sign the contract as new Liverpool director, as expected. 🔴 #LFC Former Wolfsburg director will work with Jurgen Klopp on strategy and signings — the manager will remain crucial figure to make decisions. pic.twitter.com/2hbQKgISx2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2023

The German will now oversee arguably the most important summer transfer window of FSG and Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club with the midfield, in particular, in desperate need of a revamp.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp need pushback from Jorg Schmadtke

Take a brief trip with us back in at the height of the 55-year-old tactician’s reign at Anfield. What made Liverpool tick on the pitch in such a beautiful manner can obviously be boiled down to the style of play and the quality of the players on the pitch.

Every fan and anyone associated with the club is fully aware that they have Michael Edwards to thank for the latest glory years, with the Englishman helping push for era-defining signings – like Mo Salah over Julian Brandt for instance.

Imagine how the all-time top scorers’ charts would look if we’d managed to snap up the now 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund wide man instead of our Egyptian King?

Schmadtke’s reputation as a hot-headed, my way or the highway-type operator then arguably couldn’t come at a more suitable time for Liverpool – even if there are some concerns arising from the reportedly short-term nature of the role – as Klopp will need some pushback from our next sporting director to ensure his enthusiasm is always channelled in the most appropriate direction.

