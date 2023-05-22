(Video) Mo Salah appears to hold back his tears ahead of Firmino’s guard of honour

When we reflect back on Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool three men will always be mentioned – Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino but now this trio is set to be fully dismantled.

Ahead of the Brazilian receiving his richly deserved guard of honour from his teammates, it seems that our Egyptian King was realising the magnitude of the occasion.

For so long they’ve been viewed as a united trio but now they will all be fully apart and that’s something that will clearly have hit all of them.

Our former No.10 left last summer and our No.9 is going in this, let’s hope there’s a few more years before we see the final man leave the Reds.

You can watch Salah’s reaction to Firmino’s guard of honour (from 11:22) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

