(Video) Luis Suarez rolls back the years with sublime finish for Gremio

Although it’s been nine years since Luis Suarez left Liverpool, there are many who still reflect upon his time at the club with fondness and his most recent goal certainly had many reminiscing.

Now playing in Brazil for Gremio, the Uruguayan picked up the ball on the right wing and danced his way through the Internacional defence.

The 36-year-old dispatched a long-range looping effort past a hapless Keiller and it certainly looked like goals we’ve seen our former No.7 score for the Reds in the past.

Although his best days are certainly now behind him, this is a glimpse into what so many of us were lucky enough to witness from the former fan favourite.

You can watch Suarez’s goal courtesy of Premiere Ao Vivo (via @CentralGolazo on Twitter):

SUAREZ WITH AN ABSOLUTE SCREAMER. WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/Z8AESdvjlH — golazo central (@CentralGolazo) May 21, 2023

