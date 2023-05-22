‘A lot is happening…’ – Liverpool target confirms transfer interest amid talks with club director

Reported Liverpool transfer target Jurrien Timber has confirmed interest in him from other clubs, revealing that ‘a lot is happening in the background’ regarding his future.

Speculation over a possible move to Anfield was fuelled in recent days when ex-Everton player Andy van der Meyde claimed that the Ajax defender ‘will probably’ join the Reds (TEAMtalk).

The 21-year-old has since gone public in addressing the discourse over a possible transfer away from Amsterdam, telling Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad: “In my case everything is still open. Quite a lot is happening in the background in terms of interest. I will soon see what the concrete options are.”

Timber mentioned in the same interview that he ‘spoke briefly and one-on-one’ with Ajax’s new sporting director Sven Mislintat, who’d also been in conversation with the defender’s agent.

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist suggests Klopp could hand Premier League debut to Reds player v Southampton

READ MORE: £500k-p/w Liverpool truth pointed out as FSG to release ‘significant funds’ – James Pearce

While the Netherlands international was coy as to what was said between him and the former Arsenal scout, and stressed that he wouldn’t automatically leave Amsterdam if his side miss out on the Champions League (Algemeen Dagblad), he doesn’t appear to be completely ruling out an exit either.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 21-year-old (The Mirror), who’s previously played under Erik ten Hag (Transfermarkt), while the Red Devils are on course to secure a place in Europe’s flagship club tournament at Liverpool’s expense.

However, the Merseysiders certainly shouldn’t lose hope over a possible move for him, having seen Cody Gakpo choose Anfield over Old Trafford a few months ago despite strong interest from further along the M62 (BBC Sport).

The vibes from Timber are that he’s not quite banging down the door to leave Ajax, but he seems quite amenable to the possibility of a move to England, so this transfer link looks set to rumble on for another while yet.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions