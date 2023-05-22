(Video) Tsimikas can’t hold back the tears as he bids farewell to four teammates

It was an emotional day inside Anfield as four players had their last match inside our home stadium as Liverpool players and it’s clear that it all got a bit too much for Kostas Tsimikas.

After Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Firmino had all been given a guard of honour by their teammates, the Greek Scouser took himself aside from the celebrations.

It didn’t look like anyone had spotted the left-back feeling so emotional and so he was given some time alone to take in what he’d just witnessed.

If there’s ever an example of the family atmosphere created by Jurgen Klopp, this reaction of the 27-year-old is the perfect illustration of how much the players all mean to each other.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas crying (from 11:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

