Carragher would ‘be delighted’ if Liverpool land these two players; still wants another ‘defensive midfield player’ though

Every Liverpool supporter knows that what happens this summer is likely to shape how Jurgen Klopp’s side will look in the next few years, particularly in the midfield, and Jamie Carragher has shared his opinion on what he would like to see unfold.

Speaking with The Anfield Wrap, our former defender spoke about the midfield: “If we brought Mac Allister and Mason Mount in I’d be delighted with that. I definitely want us to bring a defensive midfield player in as well, because Mount and Mac Allister are more offensive midfield players”.

Many fans would be ‘delighted’ to see the Reds land both Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister, whilst also agreeing that we would need further options added – defensively or otherwise.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo all confirmed to be leaving the club, that’s already four bodies lost from the team that has failed to achieve Champions League qualification (seemingly) this season.

There have been plenty of reasons for this and the new options may well prove to be the difference but we will need to stregthen an area of our pitch where injuries have often let us down.

Whether Jurgen Klopp will view the development of Stefan Bacjcetic as the defensive cover for Fabinho, thus not wanting to sign any further reinforcements, we will have to wait and see.

We also can’t forget that Trent Alexander-Arnold looks to be making himself the new option in the middle too and there’s a lot of decisions to be made but thankfully – plenty of time to make them.

You can listen to the full interview with Jamie Carragher on The Anfield Wrap’s app.

