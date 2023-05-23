(Video) Jamie Carragher continues to troll Neville over Liverpool’s 7-0 hammering of Man Utd

Jamie Carragher got under Gary Neville’s skin with his pick for game of the season during the Monday Night Football awards.

The Sky Sports pundits were picking their various bests of 2022/23 on the final MNF of the campaign last night, with the duo prompted for their favourite match of the last nine months.

There was only ever going to be one selection for Carra, namely Liverpool’s 7-0 hammering of Manchester United in March.

Elaborating on his inevitable pick, the former Reds defender said: “I don’t think it was the game, it was the selfie in the commentary box I took with him!

“It has been a poor season for Liverpool but that game will still be being talked about in 10 or 20 years, there is no doubt about it. To beat your rivals, 7-0, it is laughable, isn’t it…and we didn’t even play that well!”

That last comment was a taunt at Neville’s assessment of the performance from Jurgen Klopp’s team on that unforgettable Sunday evening two-and-a-half months ago, and the ex-United defender’s death stare at Carragher last night shows he was rattled!

The Manchester club will almost certainly finish ahead of us this season, but every Reds fan will cherish for years that day when we hit then for seven at Anfield.

