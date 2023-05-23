‘All of them’ – Cody Gakpo shares powerful message to Liverpool fans after successful start to Anfield career

Cody Gakpo’s signing raised a few eyebrows in January as few knew how he could fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team but he’s quickly settled into the side and looks to be a strong option for the present and the future.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman described his love for the Liverpool supporters: “To be honest, it’s really amazing. The fans, I cannot describe them!

“They are with us even in the bad times and in the good times as well so I really appreciate all of them and let’s make the next season a better one.”

With our No.18 looking like the man who will fill the position of Bobby Firmino and for him to witness the send-off the Brazilian received, it can only make you more focused to succeed at Anfield.

Every player dreams of having a relationship with their supporters like our No.9 does and now it’s over to the former PSV man to create his own legacy for the Reds in the coming years he spends playing for us.

Our fans will always reward loyalty and good performances, something so many in the past have felt by representing the club, and there’s still plenty more love to go around for our newest signing.

It’s only been a matter of months for the 24-year-old but he’s certainly made a good start to life on Merseyside and let’s hope that he can kick-on, making this bond with the supporters even greater than it clearly already is.

